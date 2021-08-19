DWP State Pension warning: tens of thousands of people are missing out on a £5,000 retirement bonus.

When most people reach State Pension age, they can apply for a regular payout from the government.

The National Insurance (NI) contributions you paid, were recognized as paying, or were credited with during your working life are used to calculate your State Pension.

Your State Pension may be divided into several portions, such as the basic State Pension and the supplementary State Pension.

However, it was recently discovered that 150,000 pensioners may be missing out on a State Pension rise.

According to Quilter’s latest Freedom of Information (FOI) request, only 5,209 persons claimed Carer’s Credit in 2020, down from 6,489 the previous year.

This credit is applied to your State Pension eligibility. According to the Daily Record, Quilter stated that this is despite an increase in the number of people who became unpaid carers last year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to six groups supporting Carers Week, the number of unpaid carers in the UK climbed by an estimated 4.5 million to 13.6 million in June of last year.

Quilter discovered in April this year that just about 20% of the approximate overall eligible population received Caregivers Credit, with only 40,673 carers claiming.

According to Quilter, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) estimates roughly 200,000 carers are eligible for the credit in 2015, with women accounting for a large majority of applicants, and this number is believed to have increased since then.

People who do not qualify for Carer’s Allowance but care for someone else may be eligible for Carer’s Credit, which, like Carer’s Allowance, counts toward State Pension eligibility.

A person must be between the ages of 16 and State Pension age to qualify for Carer’s Credit. They must also provide care for at least 20 hours per week to one or more clients.

Anyone who isn’t sure if they qualify can fill out an application on the GOV.UK website here.

Carer’s Credit eligibility is unaffected by income, savings, or investments.

Quilter said that each missed annual credit might cost a person 1/35th of their State Pension, which works out to about £260 per year or £5,200 over the course of a typical 20-year period.