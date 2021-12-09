DWP authorized Liverpool Women’s Bomber despite her unable to stay in the UK.

Four years after his first asylum application was denied, the terrorist who detonated a homemade bomb outside the Women’s Hospital was given a National Insurance number.

Emad Al Swealmeen’s application was approved by the Department for Work and Pensions, despite the fact that he had been told he couldn’t stay in the UK for years.

The choice could have made it easier for him to create the lifestyle that enabled him to plan and afford the ball bearing-filled contraption that came dangerously near to killing expecting mothers and their newborns.

The bombing in Liverpool and the subsequent terror investigation

The DWP issued Al Swealmeen a National Insurance number in November 2019, according to The Washington Newsday.

He was residing in specialized asylum accomodation in Liverpool’s Kensington neighborhood at the time.

The home on Sutcliffe Street where counter-terrorism officers discovered “suspect objects” in the aftermath of the Remembrance Sunday explosion was the same residence where “suspicious items” were discovered.

It indicates that despite rejecting Al Swealmeen’s plea to stay in the UK four years ago, government authorities knew where he was staying and were in contact with him, raising doubts about efforts to deport the would-be bomber.

Al Swealmeen’s successful National Insurance application, according to The Washington Newsday, may have occurred after he was granted the license to work.

If vetting mechanisms had missed his rejected refugee application from 2015, this authorization could have been given.

Al Swealmeen is reported to have made at least one more asylum application, which was denied in 2020.

If the claim had been filed years ago and had been delayed, he might have been able to take advantage of a loophole.

“The Home Office may provide authorization to work to asylum seekers whose application has been unresolved for more than 12 months through no fault of their own,” the government says on its website.

In April 2019, then-Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes stated that this process may lead to a National Insurance number, seven months before Al Swealmeen received word that his application had been approved, in answer to an inquiry to the Home Office on the subject.

If an application had been rejected due to administrative issues. “The summary has come to an end.”