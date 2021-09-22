During trial testimony, an R. Kelly employee refers to the singer as “chivalrous” to his girlfriends.

During testimony for the defense at R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial, a former staffer described the singer as “chivalrous” towards his girlfriends.

Kelly’s former employees and other colleagues volunteered to take the stand and testify in his defense. The defense’s brief case has mostly centered on their testimony in an attempt to disprove charges that Kelly sexually abused women, children, and boys over the course of his 30-year career in music.

Kelly has never been accused of abusing anyone, according to the majority of defense witnesses. One witness stated that he owed Kelly his start in the music industry and that he wanted to see him win the case.

Former Kelly staffers were among the prosecution’s witnesses, however their statements suggested they had been paid off to disregard the singer’s behavior.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Kelly informed a judge on Wednesday that he will not testify in his sex trafficking trial, avoiding the possibility of a tough cross-examination.

“Are you saying you don’t want to testify?” Judge Ann Connelly of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York posed the question to the R&B performer. “Yes, ma’am,” he replied.

Kelly’s lawyers had long predicted that he would not testify on his own behalf. The defense is now likely to rest its case later Wednesday, allowing closing arguments to begin.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, have called scores of witnesses since the trial began on August 18 in federal court in Brooklyn. Kelly allegedly employed a cadre of managers, bodyguards, and assistants to systematically recruit potential victims at his shows, malls, and fast-food restaurants where he hung out, according to the witnesses, who included several female and two male accusers.

In episodes stretching back to the 1990s, the accusers stated that once they were caught in Kelly’s web, he groomed them for unwanted sex and psychological suffering, mostly while they were teenagers. Other former Kelly employees’ statements were corroborated, at least in part, by their own evidence, which claimed they were effectively paid to look the other way or help the recording artist.

The 54-year-old defendant, whose given name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering. He’s also accused of breaking the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport drugs. This is a condensed version of the information.