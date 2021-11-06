During Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival, a crowd surge killed eight people.

During a performance by rapper Travis Scott, the audience at a Texas music festival pushed toward the stage, pushing attendees so tightly together that they couldn’t breathe or move their arms.

The chaos began on Friday at Astroworld, a two-day festival in Houston, Texas, attended by an estimated 50,000 people.

The audience pressed forward as the meter ticked down to the commencement of the performance.

“It was like an energy took over and everything went haywire as soon as he jumped out on the platform,” concertgoer Niaara Goods recalled.

“Your ribs are being squeezed all of a sudden.” Someone’s arm is over your neck. You’re trying to take a breath but can’t.” Goods claimed she bit a man on the shoulder to force him to move because she was desperate to get away.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the deaths varied in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people were remained in the hospital.

He described the incident as a “tragic event on many levels” and said it was too early to draw any conclusions about what went wrong.

“It’s possible that this catastrophe is the product of unforeseeable events, of situations colliding that couldn’t possibly have been avoided,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

“But until we figure that out, I’m going to ask the hard questions.”

Experts who have researched deaths caused by crowd surges suggest that density – too many people jammed into a tiny place – is often to blame.

Before hitting a barrier, the crowd is often racing away from a perceived threat or toward something they want, such as a performer.

During the performances leading up to Scott’s act, the Houston audience reported a lot of pushing and shoving.

The crowd seemed to rush to the front when Scott hit the stage, seeking to get closer to the platform, according to Nick Johnson, a high school student who attended the event with friends.

"Everyone around you was passing out, and everyone was attempting to help each other." However, you were unable to move. There was nothing you could do. He said, "You can't even pick your arms up." "It was only getting worse." Fans began to crush him, he said.