During tonight’s Great British Bake Off final, fans notice a problem.

During Tuesday’s final, the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021 was unveiled.

Chigs, Crystelle, and Giuseppe competed for the title of winner of the 12th series of Channel 4’s amateur baking competition.

During a final round of signature, technical, and showstopper skills, the three hoped to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

Chigs, a 40-year-old sales manager from Leicester, only started baking on a regular basis during the first national lockdown of 2020.

Giuseppe, a 45-year-old Italian amateur baker who lives in Bristol with his wife and three small sons, is a chief engineer.

Crystelle, a client engagement manager in London, started baking seriously three years ago.

The 26-year-old loves incorporating spices from her travels into her baking.

Jurgen, a three-time star baker, was ousted from the show last week, shocking spectators.

The German physicist was a hot favorite to win the competition outright, but he fell short in the patisserie-themed semi-final.

Jurgen should have been in tonight’s final, though, according to supporters.

“There’s a Jurgen-shaped hole cut out of my heart tonight,” Jim tweeted.

“I know I should simply let it go… but IMO JURGEN WAS THE BEST!” Kevin wrote.

“Giuseppe darling, we need you to avenge the slain tonight,” Joanna tweeted beside a photo of Jurgen.

“I still can’t believe Jurgen isn’t in the final,” Laurissa wrote.

“I’m not ready for a Bake Off without Jurgen,” Dean said. “I’ve been in absolute disbelief at his departure all week.”

“Clearly, this is the greatest of #GBBO 2021,” Alex said, “since Jurgen won last week.”