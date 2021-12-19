During their son’s ‘regular’ check-up, the parents were handed a dreadful diagnosis.

After feeling like she “wasted a year” before her son was identified with a neurological problem, a mother has determined to increase awareness of the risk of neurological conditions in premature kids.

Alex Bent, now five years old, was born by emergency c-section on Boxing Day 2015, more than two months early (at 28 weeks) to first-time parents Mike and Katherine from Leigh.

The baby, who weighed only 2lbs 15oz at birth, spent his first two months of life at Wigan’s Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, hooked up to a feeding tube and breathing apparatus.

Despite fighting a lung infection, he was eventually discharged and permitted to return home, but his problems were far from over.

Katherine, his 41-year-old mother, said: “His brain scans were all clear after he went through the horrible time in intensive care. We assumed that was the end of it.” She stated that the family had “begun to put the pain of his early years behind [them].” Alex’s parents discovered he couldn’t sit up on his own, roll over, or crawl when he was a few months old, and his legs “felt tight.” On his first birthday, the couple received news that “turned their lives upside down” after a regular check-up. “The paediatrician ordered an MRI, and we discovered he had Cerebral Palsy,” Katherine explained. Cerebral palsy is a term that refers to a group of disorders that impact mobility and coordination.

Swallowing issues, speech challenges, visual impairments, and learning disabilities are some of the symptoms that might occur.

Alex’s mother wants to increase awareness about the issue in premature babies so that parents and doctors can spot the signals as soon as possible.

She stated, ” “I want doctors to evaluate premature newborns from an early age for Cerebral Palsy, as well as any preterm delivery.

“Because neurological circuits are growing, the earlier it is detected, the better the treatment.

“We could have done some workouts to assist. In retrospect, you’d do anything to reclaim that moment. We feel as if we squandered a year.” Despite his frequent visits to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for neurological, orthopaedic, and physiotherapy treatments, Alex’s proud mother describes him as “full of life.”

