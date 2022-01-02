During the year 2022, 20 Liverpool independent stores will be supported.

Liverpool has a plethora of independent stores and companies.

You’ll be spoiled for choice whether you’re looking for locally created art, a new clothing, a good new book, or a one-of-a-kind old piece of furniture.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on many local enterprises, leading to the permanent closure of independent stores, businesses, restaurants, and other establishments.

Customers at Home Bargains rave about the £28 bedding, which “looks better than Ted Baker.”

The increase in Omicron instances indicates that the epidemic is far from done, while we’re all hoping for things to return to normal.

Many firms are keen to rebound after nearly two years of adversity.

With that in mind, here are 20 stores to consider.