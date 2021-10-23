During the wedding first dance, ‘Falling in Love,’ the bride and groom collide.

Even if one bride was totally over heads in love, she presumably didn’t anticipate to fall flat on her face.

A video clip of a newlywed couple’s first dance published on Instagram reveals the moment when the weight of an exquisite gown, as well as the expectation of the visitors around them, became too much.

Marie Blanchard lost her balance and toppled down at the Oheka Castle reception in Long Island, New York, pulling her new husband, David Bradley, down with her.

The bride witnessed the lighter side of the tumble, which elicited cheers from the audience.

"Falling in love," she captioned the video on Instagram. "This isn't the ending I was hoping for." I'm not sure he got the assignment! "I'm not sure I gave a damn."