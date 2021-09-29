During the vows, the dog steals the scene by snoozing on the bride’s train.

Hank the Shar Pei accidentally upstaged his owner at her wedding by sleeping on her bridal train right in the middle of her vows.

When the two-year-old dog sat himself down on the most comfortable-looking seat at the altar, Amanda Marques, 29, and Michael Schwartz, 31, were left in stitches.

Amanda, a nurse from Seattle, Washington, US, stated, “I always dreamed we’d allow Hank free range throughout the wedding.”

“All he wants is to be around Michael and me.”

Due to Covid, the couple’s wedding was postponed and shrunk down last summer.

Michael proposed to Amanda at Michael’s family cabin at Lake Kachess, Washington, where they married over Labor Day weekend.

Amanda had spent the majority of the day away from Hank, preparing for the wedding.

“He was in the house beside me all day, just missing me,” Amanda explained.

“Five minutes before the ceremony, my father decided to take Hank on a walk with us.”

As the ceremony began, Amanda’s father and Hank walked to the side after leading her down the aisle. Amanda, on the other hand, couldn’t help but be distracted.

“My father was holding him at his feet, but I could tell he wasn’t happy; it was there in front of my eyes,” she explained.

“It was a source of distraction for me. I was unable to concentrate on the ceremony. Hank’s collar was being yanked a little, and I could tell he was unhappy and couldn’t relax.”

Hank took it upon himself to get as close to his owners as possible when she spoke to her father to let him go.

“When my father unhooked his leash, Hank walked around and landed on my dress and veil,” Amanda explained.

“He dragged my head back, which is why you see me taking my veil off in the video, since it had pulled my head back.

“Michael and the rest of the gang were laughing up, and I was like, ‘It’s cool, let’s keep it going.’

“My father-in-law was attempting to remove Hank from my frock, and I told him, ‘It’s fine, just leave him, it’s not a big deal.’”

Amanda thinks Hank taking center stage at their wedding was perfectly right.

“We have a nice look.”

“The summary comes to an end.”