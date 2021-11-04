During the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a detective claims that someone fired a shot just before the teen fired shots.

According to a detective test at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial, a gunshot was fired just seconds before he started firing his assault rifle in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, Illinois, is charged with six felonies, including two charges of reckless homicide, one act of attempted homicide in the first degree, and one offense of possessing a deadly weapon by a minor.

Rittenhouse could get a life sentence if found guilty.

A video shows a protester shooting the initial shot into the air, and Rittenhouse firing his gun a few seconds later, according to Kenosha Detective Martin Howard.

Before Rittenhouse started shooting, a shot was fired. In the aftermath of the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, Rittenhouse traveled across state lines from Illinois to Wisconsin in August 2020.

Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s attorney, has suggested that Rittenhouse was defending himself against Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, one of the two men slain. Richards had displayed a video of Rosenbaum taunting armed men to the jury.

Prosecutors claim Rittenhouse went to a politically sensitive city with a military-style semiautomatic gun that he obtained illegally in order to confront Rosenbaum and others. Prosecutors displayed a video of Rittenhouse chasing Rosenbaum shot from an FBI plane.

In the courtroom, an aerial video showed Rittenhouse on the pavement with Rosenbaum crouching behind a cluster of automobiles attempting to set fire to a Duramax. Other footage from the scene shows Rittenhouse yelling “Friendly! Friendly! Friendly!” as Rosenbaum pursued him. When Rosenbaum tossed a bag at Rittenhouse, Rittenhouse fired four shots with his weapon.

Four additional shots would be fired by Rittenhouse. Anthony Huber, 26, was shot and died while attempting to disarm Rittenhouse with his skateboard. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was shot by Rittenhouse as he approached with his hands raised in a “I surrender” gesture and a weapon in one hand.

Prosecutors brought out a video on the conservative website The Daily Caller in which Rittenhouse stated he and other men were in Kenosha “to protect this business,” and that “part of my job is if someone gets wounded, I’m running into danger.” That’s why I have my rifle, since I definitely need to defend myself. I’ve also got my first-aid kit.” Rosenbaum was unarmed when he was killed, according to prosecutor Thomas Binger.