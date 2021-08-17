During the Taliban takeover, Harry encourages veterans to “help one another.”

In the aftermath of the Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan, the Duke of Sussex has urged veterans to “provide support for one another.”

As the founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, which uses international sports tournaments to assist soldiers in their recovery, Harry said the situation in Afghanistan “resonates” with previous participants.

The duke served in the Army for ten years, including two combat missions in Afghanistan.

The duke released a joint statement with senior figures from the Games as tragic videos of civilians’ frantic attempts to evacuate Kabul airport were broadcast around the world after the Taliban captured the capital.

“What is occurring in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community,” the statement stated.

“We have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan for numerous years, and many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family have a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the previous two decades.

“We encourage everyone in the Invictus network – as well as the broader military community – to reach out to one another and offer support.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Invictus Games have been postponed for two years, and the next competition will be held in The Hague, Holland, in 2022.

Organisers considered recreating the event later in the year, or even digitally, for sick, wounded, and injured veterans and current troops, but they wanted to preserve the experience for competitors and offer them with certainty.

After watching how injured American military members thrived on the challenge of participating in competitive sports that benefited their recuperation during the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013, Harry was inspired to start the global event.