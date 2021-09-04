During the storm recovery, the Louisiana governor reacts to a video of NYPD volunteers mispronouncing local names.

Officers from New York City who flew to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery operations were given a hilarious tutorial in how to pronounce some of the state’s names.

Tchoupitoulas, Natchitoches, Tangipahoa, Atchafalaya, and Grosse Tete are among the names mispronounced by two NYPD policemen in a video shared to Facebook on Thursday by the Hammond Police Department in Louisiana.

“When a hurricane strikes, we frequently receive volunteers from around the country. We had the pleasure of meeting Juan and David from the New York City Police Department today. On Facebook, the police department said, “Watch for a nice laugh!!”

On Saturday morning, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards responded to the video.

“These dedicated NYPD officers get a pass for mispronouncing Amite, my birthplace. Edwards remarked on Twitter, “Thank you for your service to the people of Louisiana.”

Hundreds of first responders from the New York City tri-state area were dispatched to Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida to aid in the state’s recovery.

FEMA created an Urban Search and Rescue-New York Task Force 1 on August 29, sending 83 individuals to Louisiana, including “specially trained personnel” from New York City’s police and fire agencies.

“Urban search and rescue, catastrophe recovery, and emergency triage and medicine” are among the task force’s specialties.

“New York City is delighted to respond to the demand from outside the five boroughs. In a statement, NYC Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said, “This staff has weathered a variety of calamities and is now prepared to rescue residents who are threatened by Hurricane Ida.”

Many residents in Louisiana are still without power as a result of the storm. According to the website PowerOutage.US, approximately 700,000 consumers in the state were still without power as of Saturday morning, with outages concentrated in the southeastern part of the state.

As the recovery efforts continue, residents in Louisiana are dealing with high temperatures and fuel shortages.

