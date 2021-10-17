During the recess, Democrats’ feuds over Biden’s plans should have died down. Instead, they became hot.

A brief congressional recess could have provided an opportunity for contentious Democrats to calm down and negotiate behind the scenes on a solution to save President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

This week, though, the opposite occurred. Simmering squabbles erupted in public, and rifts appear to have widened ahead of Congress’s return on Monday, with only two weeks until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s October 31 deadline to achieve an agreement on two bills central to Biden’s plans.

Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, two moderate Democratic senators who have objected to parts of the Democrats’ vast $3.5 trillion reconciliation measure, have added to the complication.

Manchin told the White House on Friday that he is opposed to a renewable energy program that is a key component of the reconciliation package’s attempts to tackle climate change. The New York Times reported on Friday that it will most likely be removed from the bill. Many progressive Democrats and climate activists were outraged by the development.

On Wednesday, Sinema reportedly warned Democrats that she would not support a vote on the reconciliation package until the bipartisan infrastructure bill was passed by Congress. House progressives have campaigned for the contrary, as Sinema’s position was originally reported by Reuters.

Democratic members have been unable to reach an agreement on the reconciliation bill, also known as the Build Back Better Act, and the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which was adopted by the Senate in August, despite talks dragging on for weeks.

Sinema and Manchin have wielded disproportionate power in the bill’s talks. That’s because, with a razor-thin Senate majority—Democrats hold 50 of the 100 seats, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote—the party can’t afford to lose any votes if it wants to move the bill forward.

Progressives have stated that they will not support the infrastructure bill unless a compromise is reached on the wider reconciliation package, which includes climate change measures, paid family and medical leave, Medicare expansion, and universal pre-K.

However, Manchin’s resistance to the renewable energy program may make it more difficult for Democrats to reach a climate policy compromise.

The Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP) encourages utilities to improve their energy efficiency.