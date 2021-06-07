During the Queen’s reign, she had interactions with American presidents.

So far, 14 American presidents have held office during the Queen’s reign.

The Queen will have met all but one of them after Joe Biden’s visit to Windsor Castle later this month.

Following John F Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, Lyndon B Johnson became President, but he never saw the Queen.

Over the years, Elizabeth II has played a key role in the UK’s relationship with the leaders of one of its closest allies.

— President Harry S Truman

In 1951, a young Princess Elizabeth visited Washington, unaware that she was three months away from becoming Queen, and met President Harry S Truman, who was still in the Oval Office when she ascended to the throne.

— President Dwight D. Eisenhower

Now the Queen, Elizabeth met Dwight D Eisenhower during her first state visit to America in 1957, and the two leaders of state met again two years later in Canada.

Mr Eisenhower was reported to have had a warm relationship with the Queen, and he was even invited to stay at Balmoral Castle, the Queen’s Scottish retreat.

— President John F. Kennedy

In June 1961, the dashing president and his wife Jackie dined at Buckingham Palace with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Nixon, Richard

In February 1969, Richard Nixon dined with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

In October 1970, the Queen met him at Chequers and posed with him outside the prime minister’s official country house.

Gerald Ford, former President of the United States

The Queen met Gerald Ford in the United States in 1976, during the bicentennial of the United States.

Carter, Jimmy

When Jimmy Carter visited London in 1977, the Queen was photographed in a billowing, wide-sleeved yellow gown beside Carter, who was dressed in a black tie and tuxedo.

Reagan, Ronald

In 1982, Ronald and Nancy Reagan stayed at the Queen’s favorite house, Windsor Castle. (This is a brief piece.)