During the play-offs, Liverpool’s possible Champions League opponents become apparent.

Liverpool is one step closer to learning who they will meet in the Champions League group stage.

The draw for the 32-team first phase will be place on Thursday, August 26 at 5 p.m. UK time in Istanbul, Turkey.

Jurgen Klopp’s club has already been seeded in Pot 2 as one of 26 teams who have qualified for the group stage automatically.

The remaining six spots are determined by the play-offs, which take place in one of two ways: four from the Champions Path, which includes only league winners who were not given a direct berth to the group stage, and two from the League Path, which includes clubs who finished last in their respective leagues.

And the play-offs’ initial legs, which took place this week, provided scant signals as to who would advance.

Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova was the only team to win convincingly, thrashing Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 at home. Malmo, who eliminated Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in the previous round, is the only other team with a two-goal lead after defeating Ludogorets 2-0.

Salzburg leads Brondby 2-1, Young Boys beat Ferencvaros 3-2, Benfica beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1, and Shakhtar Donetsk won 1-0 in Monaco.

Due to the elimination of the away goals rule, penalties will be required if the aggregate scores are tied after extra time in the second legs, which take place next Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the group stage, Liverpool will face all six qualifiers, with Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, and Benfica in Pot 3 and Sheriff Tiraspol, Malmo, and Young Boys in Pot 4.

In Pot 1, the Reds will face Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, or Sporting Lisbon, with Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, or Sporting Lisbon as possible opponents. They won’t be able to face Manchester City or Chelsea in the Premier League.

They will also avoid Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla, and Borussia Dortmund, who are all in Pot 2.

The other automatic qualifiers are FC Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Zenit St Petersburg, Besiktas, Dinamo Kiev, Bruges, AC Milan, and Wolfsburg.

