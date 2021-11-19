During the Physical, read Joe Biden’s Letters on Presidential Power Transfer to Kamala Harris.

While undergoing a regular colonoscopy at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, President Joe Biden briefly passed power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday morning.

While the handover of power lasted less than an hour and a half, it was historic since it was the first time a woman held presidential power in the United States.

Biden spoke with Harris at roughly 11:35 a.m., according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“@POTUS was in high spirits and resumed his duties at that moment. He’ll stay at Walter Reed till the rest of his routine physical is completed “Psaki expressed herself on Twitter.

Biden handed over presidential powers to Harris in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday.

“I’m having a normal medical procedure today that will require sedation. In light of the current circumstances, I have decided to temporarily delegate the authorities and responsibilities of the office of President of the United States to the Vice President during the procedure and recovery time “The president drafted a letter.

“This letter shall constitute my written statement that I am now unable to fulfill the powers and responsibilities of the office of President of the United States, in accordance with the provisions of section 3 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution. According to section 3, the Vice President will assume those rights and responsibilities as Acting President until I send you a written statement that I am able to resume those responsibilities “he said The letter to Pelosi was sent around 10:10 a.m. on Friday morning, according to the White House. Later that morning, Biden submitted another letter to Pelosi, reinstating his powers.

In the second letter, Biden said, “In accordance with the provisions of section 3 of the United States Constitution, I hereby transmit to you my written declaration that I am able to discharge the powers and duties of the Office of the President of the United States and that I am resuming those powers and duties.”

The president’s colonoscopy on Friday was part of his yearly physical, according to White House officials. A summary of Biden’s physical examination will be made public later Friday, according to officials. Biden. This is a condensed version of the information.