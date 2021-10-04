During the period of poverty, the mother gave up sanitary goods in order to feed her children.

A young mother who was forced to go without sanitary goods in order to feed her children has started a campaign to support other women who are experiencing period poverty.

Alex Chetwynd founded her own organization after being inspired by her own personal experience.

Alex, a 23-year-old mother of three, found herself using wads of toilet paper and shreds of fabric because she couldn’t afford pads and tampons when money was tight.

Period poverty affects one in every ten women in the UK between the ages of 14 and 21, and after experiencing it firsthand, she decided to do her part to help.

According to Lancs Live, Alex founded her charity, Period Progress, in September.

When her husband was at university, she was a stay-at-home mother of three small kids, and she prioritized their diet.

“I’ve had to forgo things on a number of occasions because I’m unable to work owing to a shortage of childcare, therefore we rely exclusively on my husband’s university maintenance loans to get by month to month,” Alex explained.

“Obviously, this might put a strain on money, and when that happens, I have to make trade-offs between things and other essentials like food and anything our children might require for nursery or school.

“As a mother, I always put my children’s needs ahead of my own, so I’d use toilet paper and old clothing chopped up instead.”

Alex didn’t always feel comfortable asking for support from people closest to her.

“If I was lucky enough, my mother would buy me the things and have them shipped to me,” she explained, “but this didn’t happen very frequently since I was too humiliated to say that I couldn’t afford the products.”

Alex realized she wanted to do something about it after hearing about other women’s similar experiences. She wanted to be there to help when women don’t feel confident enough to approach those around them.

She intends to reach out to young women and girls in need through schools, colleges, and institutions, as well as provide a place where people may seek aid and advise.

While the charity is still running.