During the pandemic, United Airlines banned nearly 1,000 passengers due to masks and unruly behavior.

According to CEO Scott Kirby, nearly a thousand passengers have been barred from traveling on United Airlines due to concerns with mask restrictions and disorderly behavior during the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve had to ban nearly a thousand consumers… It’s a small percentage, but if someone is making a problem, get the jet off the ground and don’t let them fly until COVID is over,” Kirby said on CNN’s New Day on Thursday.

“You’re just going to be barred from flying United Airlines if you don’t put [a mask]on,” Kirby said, adding that the company has directed flight attendants to hand out cards to maskless passengers.

He claims it has helped deescalate a number of events involving rowdy passengers by avoiding placing United flight attendants in danger or putting them in the role of a law enforcement officer.

“The truth is, we haven’t had the kinds of challenges that other airlines have,” Kirby added. “Listen, we haven’t had zero, but our mask incidences are 50% lower than they were at the beginning of the year.”

He went on to say, “This is truly a testament to our flight attendants.” “They did a fantastic job.”

United Airlines became the first major U.S. airline to require vaccines for its 67,000 American employees last month.

According to Kirby, the corporation has a high level of compliance, with almost 90% of United’s whole employees submitting proof of vaccination to the airline. He expects the number to be higher, but claims that some vaccinated personnel have yet to upload their paperwork.

Beginning September 27, most unvaccinated customer-facing employees with exemptions will be placed on temporary leave until the airline determines that the virus is no longer a high hazard.

Since the vaccine mandate was publicized, some United employees have resigned, although Kirby claims this is a “very small number.”

The CEO stated, “We’ve had a few [of resignations].” “The ones I’m aware of only number in the single digits. We’ll have more by the time it’s over, but it’ll still be a small crowd. This is a condensed version of the information.