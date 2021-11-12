During the pandemic, two people were charged with stealing over $1 million in unemployment benefits and business loans.

According to the Associated Press, two Seattle residents have been accused of stealing over $1 million in COVID-19 benefits.

Bryan Sparks and Autumn Luna are accused of defrauding the government of at least $500,000 in unemployment benefits and $520,000 in SBA loans. A 16-count indictment was issued in U.S. District Court, detailing the charges.

Prosecutors said the plan ran from March 2020 through at least January 2021, with the couple filing bogus unemployment claims using stolen Social Security numbers. They’re also accused of seeking for Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the federal government. More than a dozen cellphones were allegedly utilized, as well as multiple addresses from all around Washington state.

Conspiracy, mail and wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft are among the allegations leveled against Sparks and Luna. The court date has yet to be set. According to the filed indictment, prosecutors have not ruled out the potential of further fraud participants.

The case is just one of numerous fraud cases that have engulfed Washington state in recent months. Reyes De La Cruz II, a former employee of the Employment Security Department, was charged in September with stealing at least $360,000 in benefits.

In Nigeria, Abidemi Rufai was accused of stealing more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from Washington, while IT engineer Chukwuemeka Onyegbula was suspected of stealing over $290,000 in benefits from Washington and other states.

Scams involving COVID assistance have been reported in various states. Damara Holness, the daughter of Florida congressional candidate Dale Holness, recently pleaded guilty to falsely obtaining $300,000 in relief loans. On January 20, 2022, she will be sentenced.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The jobless benefits accusation looks to be the greatest in terms of dollars so far, arising from Washington state’s payment of approximately $647 million in bogus pandemic claims. According to state officials, $370 million has been retrieved.

Luna and Sparks were arrested on June 22 in Washington, D.C., according to the US Attorney’s Office in Seattle. At the time of their arrest, they were in possession of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, according to the Seattle Times.

Proceeds were mailed to those addresses or paid in bank accounts formed with stolen personal information by Sparks and Luna. This is a condensed version of the information.