During the pandemic, the number of massive “mega shed” warehouses has increased across England and Wales.

The epidemic has expedited the online retail boom, which has resulted in the construction of around 15 million square feet of new giant sheds across the UK.

Due to the forced closure of high-street stores, the trend toward increased online sales has accelerated, forcing retailers to increase their warehouse capacity in order to meet delivery demand.

According to fresh data from real estate consultancy Altus Group, 49 brand new large distribution warehouses will be completed in 2020.

This reflected 14.72 million sq ft of “state-of-the-art” sites, which is the equivalent of 191 Premier League football grounds, according to the company.

Altus stated in its annual business rates assessment published today that the space is around the same amount of physical space lost this year as a result of ecommerce behemoth Boohoo and Asos’ acquisition of the Debenhams and Arcadia brands.

The massive warehouses, termed “super sheds,” are each over 85,000 square feet and were built and added to the local ratings list for the purpose of property tax in England and Wales during the calendar year.

The “Golden Triangle” in the East Midlands, which stretches from Northamptonshire up the M1 to East Midlands Airport and west as far as Tamworth, experienced a gain of 6.07 million sq ft of new super shed floor space in 2020.

At 2.77 million sq ft, it was more than double that of the next region, the East of England.

At the end of last year, super sheds in England and Wales occupied a total area of 416.28 million sq ft, about the size of 5,416 football pitches, with the Sports Direct warehouse in Shirebrook remaining the largest of them all.

“Online-only retailers now account for 17% of the occupier base of the 100 largest super sheds,” said Robert Hayton, UK president of Altus Group. As the fight for space continues to heat up, new investment opportunities have emerged, particularly for international investors, which will likely impact tax liabilities at the next revaluation in 2023.”