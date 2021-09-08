During the pandemic, rape convictions in Merseyside have reached yet another all-time low.

Crisis of Rape The findings, according to England and Wales, show “the continuous tragic failure of the criminal justice system,” while others have warned of rape’s “decriminalization.”

According to the latest numbers from the Crown Prosecution Service, only 32 suspects in suspected rape cases were convicted in the area in 2020/21.

The number was down from 42 the previous year and had dropped by more than half from 66 in 2017/18. It’s also the lowest figure since the data began being collected in 2009/10.

The decrease is attributable to fewer cases reaching court in the first place, as well as the lowest number of prosecutions on record.

Meanwhile, in Merseyside, the average time it takes for suspects to be charged has increased dramatically in the previous year.

The time it took from a case being reported to the CPS to a decision to charge increased by over ten months, from 198 days in 2019/20 to 296 days in 2020/21.

The CPS has highlighted the impact of Covid-19 on the criminal justice system, including court backlogs and increased caseloads as a result of lockdown closures.

Long before the epidemic, however, the low and declining number of rape suspects being prosecuted was a problem.

The latest results reflect a five-year trend that has seen fewer charges and convictions despite an increase in rape reports.

While rape reports decreased during lockdown, they did not reduce as quickly as prosecutions, with 1,191 cases recorded to police in Merseyside in 2020/21, down 1% from a record high of 1,203 the year before.

In the previous year, 40 people were charged with rape, down 30% from 57 in the previous year.

It means that only 3% of rapes recorded in Merseyside ended up in court in 2020/21, with a comparable percentage of convictions.

The officials made it clear that the legal process could take a long time.

"Gathering evidence, including ensuring that specially trained officers interact with victims compassionately and calmly, is a process that,"

