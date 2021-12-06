During the pandemic, NHS workers experienced an onslaught of criticism and violence.

During the pandemic, staff at Merseyside hospitals were assaulted while trying to provide care.

Incredibly, 1,296 physical attacks were recorded against staff at Merseyside hospital trusts in 2020/21, according to frightening numbers from organizations representing NHS workers.

This is a 2% increase over the previous fiscal year, while the number of assaults on hospital employees has grown by 88 percent since 2010/11.

Many of these attacks occurred during the last two years during a period when fewer individuals were visiting hospitals due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A&E attendances fell by almost a quarter in Merseyside trusts in 2020/21, although assaults against hospital workers increased.

Despite these alarming statistics, just eight criminal sanctions were imposed at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Trust out of 278 attacks.

“Assaults on staff can never be justified or considered as appropriate,” said Leona Cameron, National Officer of the Royal College of Nursing. We know it can have a serious and long-term impact on people who are simply trying to do their jobs.

“It must be treated seriously, and employees should report all of these events, and employers should take each allegation carefully.”

“However, these attacks do not occur in a vacuum, and increased staffing levels, as well as learning from incidents, are critical components of decreasing the risk that too many health-care workers face on a daily basis.”

The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, the Royal College of Nursing, the British Medical Association, the NHS Confederation, the Royal College of Midwives, and Unison issued a joint statement in October warning of rising abuse and urging government and media to be honest and transparent with the public about the pressures facing health and care services and the consequences.

“This includes emphasizing that the issues are structural, and that blaming and abusing individual employees is never appropriate behavior,” it stated.

Violence against NHS personnel has, regrettably, been a part of the healthcare scene for far too long, but the statement warned of a “rising tide” – particularly conspicuous and disturbing attacks directed at primary care staff. “The summary has come to an end.”