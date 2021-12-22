During the Pandemic, How Is The Biden White House Celebrating Christmas?

In 2021, the White House will have a more modest Christmas celebration. It has opted to hold “open houses” instead of holiday parties so that attendees may see the Christmas decorations.

On December 14, 400 party contributors, senior workers, labor leaders, and other dignitaries gathered on a hotel rooftop for a holiday celebration hosted by the Democratic National Committee. Biden expressed his dismay at the meeting, stating that the pandemic had limited who could visit the White House due to COVID-19 and variants.

According to WhiteHouse.gov, Biden added, “I have to admit to you, I have one big regret.” “I had thought that by now, each of you who had assisted us in getting to this point would have full access to the White House.” That is something I truly believe. We had a variety of plans in mind. We assumed we’d be in a position because of immunizations.” Starting in the middle of December, the White House organizes a variety of Christmas parties, receptions, and VIP events.

However, the pandemic has dampened the holiday spirit at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this year.

“It doesn’t look the same as it has in the past,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “However, we will continue to rejoice, to embrace the holiday season, and to seek out ways to do so.”

Although the White House Christmas decorations still have certain unique attributions. The White House has adorned several rooms to signify something to be thankful for this year.

