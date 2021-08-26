During the Pandemic, Elon Musk’s net worth increased by 600% to $175 billion.

According to a new report, Elon Musk’s net worth increased by a remarkable $150 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic, a gain of over 600 percent.

With a fortune of $170 billion, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has surpassed Warren Buffett as the wealthiest American.

Despite the fact that the United States is experiencing an unparalleled unemployment crisis, with millions of people out of work, Musk has risen quickly, thanks in part to the success of technology behemoths that have emerged stronger than ever.

According to a research by Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) and the Institute for Policy Studies Program on Inequality (IPS), a Washington-based think tank, the 50-year-old made an additional $150 billion from the commencement of the COVID-19 crisis on March 18, 2020, until August 17, 2021.

Over a 17-month span, the research firms compared data from Forbes.

According to a pile of documents from the Internal Revenue Service leaked to ProPublica in June this year, Musk is also said to have paid no income tax in 2018.

According to the report, his billionaire peers benefited from a $1.8 trillion gain in wealth during the duration of the pandemic.

The statistic indicates an almost two-thirds (62%) increase in net worth from just under $3 trillion in March of last year to $4.8 trillion on August 17 of this year.

Top 10 American Billionaires’ Wealth Gains During the Pandemic

Forbes cites ATF and IPS as sources.

Billionaire Net Worth ($ Billions) on March 18, 2020 On August 17, 2021, he will have a net worth of $ billions. Wealth Increase in 17 Months ($ Billions) Source of Wealth Development Elon Musk is a billionaire entrepreneur. Tesla and SpaceX are worth $0,25, $0,175, and $0,151, 613. percent. $0,55. $0,129. $0,74. 136. percent Mark Zuckerberg Facebook $0,49. $0,113. $0,64. 131. percent Sergey Brin $0,49. $0,113. $0,64. Google $0,51. $0,117. $0,67. 131. percent Larry Page $0,51. $0,117. $0,67. Google Oracle CEO Larry Ellison $59.0 $0,117. $0,58. 99. percent Amazon $113.0 $188.0 $75.0 66. percent Jeff Bezos $0,53. $0,86. $0,33. 63. percent Microsoft Steve Ballmer $0,53. $0,86. $0,33. $0,68. $105.0 $0,38. 56. percent Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway is a company that owns Berkshire Hathaway Bill Gates $98.0 $0,131. $0,33. 33. percent Microsoft Bill Gates $98.0 $0,131. $0,33. 33. percent Microsoft Bill Gates $98.0 $0 $0,55. $0,69. $0,15. 27. percent Walmart Jim Walton $0,55. $0,69. $0,15.

The data revealed that not only did billionaires’ wealth expand, but so did their numbers.

There were 614 Americans with 10-figure bank accounts in March of last year; there are 708 in August.

The wealth of America’s billionaires is roughly four times that of the 165 million people who make up the country’s bottom half.

According to the statistics, their combined $1.8 trillion in new wealth would cover more than half of Biden’s 10-year $3.5 trillion investment proposal.

With a fortune of $188 billion, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos claims the title of wealthiest American billionaire, just $13 billion ahead of Musk.

Bill Gates of Microsoft. This is a condensed version of the information.