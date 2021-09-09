During the pandemic, Amy Klobuchar urges health checkups and that she has cancer.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced on Thursday that she just completed treatment for early-stage breast cancer and was successful. She is now pushing people not to neglect routine physical tests with doctors, as she did.

“I also want to draw attention to the fact that, as a result of the pandemic, many people have postponed physicals and routine tests. I know this because I put off my own,” Klobuchar said in a Medium statement.

According to the Democratic legislator, 1 in 3 persons have postponed or skipped health treatment due to concerns about the coronavirus. “Thousands of patients who missed their mammogram owing to the pandemic may be living with undiscovered breast cancer,” she said, citing studies.

Klobuchar claimed to be one of the tens of thousands. Following a routine mammography, doctors at the Mayo Clinic discovered spots on the senator earlier this year. After a biopsy, she was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer.

In May, she finished a round of radiation therapy. She said that by August, it had been confirmed that radiation and a lumpectomy had successfully treated the cancer.

“There is almost never a good time to get a mammogram or a basic health screening,” Klobuchar wrote on Medium. “Like me, it’s easy to put off health checkups. However, I hope that my experience serves as a reminder to everyone of the importance of regular health checkups, exams, and follow-up.”

I’d want to provide an update on my health. https://t.co/0yGWuw4OKV

September 9, 2021 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar)

“I am so fortunate to have found the disease at such an early stage and not have needed chemotherapy or other extensive treatments, which unfortunately is not the case for so many others,” she continued.

Klobuchar, a former 2020 presidential candidate and current head of the Senate Democratic Steering Committee and the Rules Committee, appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday to share her cancer battle. Senator Amy Klobuchar stated she had radiotherapy just two days after her father, sports journalist Jim Klobuchar, died of Alzheimer’s disease, during an interview with host Robin Roberts.

She also reaffirmed her message that individuals should receive regular physical exams.

“So the doctors keep telling me that they’re seeing folks with much larger problems,” says the patient. This is a condensed version of the information.