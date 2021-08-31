During the pandemic, all Michigan students’ standardized test scores dropped.

According to test data released Tuesday, arithmetic scores on standardized tests fell for all grades of Michigan students who took the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) during the COVID-19 epidemic from 2019 to 2021.

Students in Michigan’s third through eighth grades, as well as 11th graders, take the M-STEP test. After the US Department of Education refused to relax testing requirements for the 2020-21 school year, it was administered in person this spring. For the 2019-20 school year, testing requirements were previously waived.

All grades experienced a decline in math competence or testing better in the subject, but sixth graders saw the biggest drop, with 6.5 percent fewer children testing competent or better in the subject.

In a statement, State Superintendent Michael Rice said, “The 2020-21 school year was such an uneven year with high health hazards for children and staff, unreliable technology, and variances in teaching and learning across the state.”

Rice pointed out that “any examination of M-STEP outcomes must include in low participation rates in state testing.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In social studies, there was a comparable fall. The English language arts scores of students in the third through seventh grades decreased, while those in the eighth and eleventh grades improved.

According to the state Department of Education, participation in various subjects on the M-STEP ranged from 64% to 72%, making comparisons to previous years difficult.

Schools in wealthier districts were more likely to have higher testing participation because they had the resources to provide more in-person education and a safer in-person test-taking experience. According to the Michigan Department of Education, certain historically lower-achieving children did not have the same opportunities to engage as some historically higher-achieving kids.

Michigan took measures to address inequities across school districts by allocating $17.1 billion in the state budget for 2022, with the goal of achieving more parity in per-student financing between districts.

On Tuesday, the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative at Michigan State University released a report that included benchmark data as well as information about the M-STEP test. Third graders, according to the study, are subject to a state regulation that mandates schools to identify people in that grade who have. This is a condensed version of the information.