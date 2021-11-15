During the ongoing school shortage, the teachers’ union is protesting longer hours and low pay.

According to the Associated Press, Indiana’s largest teachers union wants state lawmakers to assist address staffing shortages.

Due to personnel shortages, the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) reports that teacher workload and burnout are on the rise. Teachers have had to work longer hours and deal with heavier workloads as a result of the shortages. Some teachers, according to ISTA President Keith Gambill, work 12-hour days.

“Retaining our current instructors is more vital than ever,” Gambill stated at a press conference. “This is the third school year in a row that has been impacted by the coronaviru.”