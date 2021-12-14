During the Omicron spread, Covid limitations could last up to eight weeks.

According to a UK Health Security Agency expert, Covid limits will be required for up to eight weeks.

With escalating case numbers both in the community and in hospitals, Dr Susan Hopkins, the UKHSA’s senior medical adviser, has warned that the country faces “a very tough four weeks ahead.”

If the Omicron modeling is true, the country will “need some kind of restrictions in place for the next four to eight weeks,” according to Dr Hopkins.

As she spoke before the Science and Technology Committee of MPs, she also advised people to perform a lateral flow test before socializing.

According to Dr. Hopkins: “We expect Omicron to oust Delta, but they’ll have to coexist in some regions of the country for a while longer, and hospitalizations from Delta will continue for the next two weeks, based on the figures we have.

“After that, we’ll start seeing Omicron case numbers arrive at the hospital.”

After reviewing experimental data, scientists at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) estimated that the new strain might cause 25,000 to 75,000 fatalities in England over the next five months.

Boris Johnson is facing a massive Tory revolt over proposals for Covid passports for nightclubs and other events, and MPs are set to vote on Plan B restrictions in the Commons later today.

Earlier today, Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, asked Scots to limit their Christmas socializing to no more than three families.

When asked if the UK government would follow Nicola Sturgeon’s lead in issuing guidance, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman responded: “We would advise people who will be seeing loved ones or otherwise spending time indoors with people, especially those who may be more vulnerable to this, to take precautions.

“At this time, the recommendation we give to the public is to get tested beforehand, to gain access to testing, to use ventilation, to practice excellent hand respiratory hygiene, and to wash your hands.”

According to the Government, there were 59,610 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the highest daily number since January 9.

It further stated that 150 more people perished in the next 28 days. “The summary has come to an end.”