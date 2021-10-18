During the October 2021 Full Moon, an asteroid the size of the Golden Gate Bridge will pass Earth.

On the evening of the October 2021 full moon, also known as the Hunter’s Moon, an asteroid with a diameter equivalent to the height of the Golden Gate Bridge will pass Earth.

On the evening of October 20, the space rock 1996 VB3, with a diameter of 220 meters, will pass Earth. It will go at least 2 million miles (3.2 million kilometers) from Earth. That’s a little less than nine times the distance between Earth and the moon.

As it reaches our planet, the object will be traveling at a speed of 15,000 meters per second. This is roughly 20 times quicker than a jet fighter and 17 times faster than a rifle bullet.

Over the next three days, asteroid 1996 VB3 isn’t the only space rock speeding by Earth.

The asteroid 2017 SJ20 will approach near 5 million miles of Earth on October 25, according to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Objects. With a diameter of roughly 200 meters, this asteroid is slightly smaller than 1996 VB3.

On November 2, 2017 TS3, an asteroid around the same size as 1996 VB3 but traveling at a much slower 1,000 meters per second, will pass past.

The most spectacular asteroid that will pass Earth in the coming month in terms of size is 2004 UE. The asteroid is estimated to have a diameter of 380 meters and will pass our planet on November 13 at a distance of roughly 2.5 million miles.

These diameters are simply estimates, therefore some of these asteroids could be half their current size.

Scientists use a property called albedo to calculate the size of asteroids. The visible light from the sun is reflected off the asteroid’s surface. Because this method is largely dependent on how reflective an asteroid’s surface is, it can occasionally get asteroid size wrong.

The albedo of an asteroid is determined not only by its size, but also by the substance it is formed of and how tightly it is packed. It also depends on the asteroid’s hue. A “chalky” asteroid, for example, with loose material on its surface, may appear larger than it is. An asteroid, on the other hand, has. This is a condensed version of the information.