During the next sentencing, Scott Peterson is expected to speak in the Laci Peterson case.

Scott Peterson is set to be resentenced for the death of his pregnant wife Laci Peterson in 2002 on Wednesday. Scott Peterson is anticipated to speak at this hearing if the judge permits it.

After nearly 17 years on death row, it would be a first for Peterson. “This would be the first time he speaks substantively about the case,” Peterson’s attorney, Pat Harris, said.

Peterson’s resentencing comes after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence, ruling that the jurors were wrongly screened for bias regarding the death penalty.

However, despite substantial circumstantial evidence incriminating Peterson, his conviction was upheld.

Some jurors were disqualified during Peterson’s trial for stating that they disagreed with the death penalty but could follow the law and inflict it if necessary.

The trial judge “committed a series of evident and severe jury selection errors that, under long-standing United States Supreme Court law, undercut Peterson’s right to an unbiased jury at the penalty phase,” according to the Supreme Court justices. Prosecutors have reportedly agreed to a new sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

While Scott Peterson’s right to speak in front of the court is up to the judge, Laci Peterson’s family will be allowed to do so. Prosecutors expect her mother Sharon Rocha, as well as her siblings Amy and Brent Rocha, to testify.

Scott Peterson, 49, will be able to have supporters in the courtroom, but they will not be able to speak for him.

Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant at the time, went missing on Christmas Eve in 2002, bringing national attention to Scott Peterson’s case.

Scott Peterson, according to prosecutors, murdered Laci Peterson and dumped her body in the San Francisco Bay. Laci Peterson’s and their unborn child’s bodies washed up on the beach the next year.