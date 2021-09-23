During the nationwide lockdown, teen pregnancy rates increased in St Helens.

According to new numbers, St Helens now has the second highest rate of teen pregnancy in England and Wales.

During the first coronavirus lockdown, the number of under-18s who became pregnant plummeted by more than a quarter in England and Wales; yet, figures in the borough remain higher than everywhere else in the region.

According to new statistics from the Office for National Statistics, 46 girls under the age of 18 were pregnant in the area between January and June 2020, up from 38 teen pregnancies in 2019 and 45 in 2018.

After his child’s mother discovered text messages on his phone, the father strangled her.

It means that in St Helens, there were 33 pregnancies for every 1,000 girls aged 15 to 17, up from 28 in 2019.

St Helens was ranked second on a list of cities with the highest rates of adolescent pregnancy, trailing only Blackpool, which had 38.6 per 1,000 girls over the same time period.

All pregnancies conceived between the ages of 15 and 17 are included in the statistics, regardless of whether they were carried to term or ended in a legal abortion.

Pregnancies that terminated in miscarriage or unlawful abortions are not included.

While the latest data shows a slight increase from the previous year, the current percentages are still a huge improvement from earlier reports, which showed that there were 52 girls for every 1,000 in 2011.

“As part of our published sexual health strategy for 2021 to 2024, reducing the number of unintended pregnancies remains a priority ambition for the borough, with specific multi-agency actions relating to under 18s,” Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, told The Washington Newsday.

“Before the pandemic, a multiagency strategy committee met to develop a cooperative action plan. We’ve also been working closely with adolescent parents, who have shared their perspectives and assisted us in developing priorities such as: access to high-quality and consistent sex and relationship education, easy access to effective contraception and sexual health services, and support for young people and tools to help parents talk.” “The summary comes to an end.”