During the Maxwell trial, prosecutors make a show of bringing Epstein’s massage table into court.

According to The Associated Press, prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial disclosed a fresh piece of evidence in court Friday: a massage table taken from Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida residence in 2005.

An officer said that the table on display in court came from the same room in the house where a lady testified earlier this week that Maxwell coached her and participated in sexual massages for Epstein beginning when she was 14 years old.

For almost 20 years, Maxwell has been accused of identifying and bringing minor victims to Epstein, as well as occasionally participating in the sexual abuse of the young girls.

Prosecutors brought in the table to substantiate her testimony that massages on the table were the gateway to sexual abuse in the home. “Jane,” as the woman who testified this week was introduced in court to protect her identity, said she met Maxwell and Epstein in 1994, and the table was brought in by prosecutors to substantiate her testimony that massages on the table were the gateway to sexual abuse in the home.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of both discovering and grooming the girls by taking them shopping, including trips to Victoria’s Secret for underwear and movies. She is also said to have discussed their personal lives with them. Prosecutors said she became acquainted with the girls and began conversing with them about sexual matters, as well as telling them what Epstein enjoyed.

On Friday, the defense cross-examined Juan Patricio Alessi, a former housekeeper at the Palm Beach residence, about his evidence from Thursday that “Jane” and other girls did visit the home several times.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Investigators also took records, computers, and sex toys from the apartment, according to a police officer. A photo of the sex devices was displayed to the jury.

Prosecutors showed jurors a police videotape of the home that captured views of nude photos on the walls – decor that federal prosecutors allege is indication of a sexualized culture fostered by Maxwell in order to exert pressure on the victims.

Despite the defense’s arguments that the evidence was prejudicial, it was presented. Prosecutors, according to defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim, are attempting to portray Epstein’s residence as a “domicile of decadence.” Maxwell disputes the claims, and her lawyers claim that prosecutors are pursuing her because they have no other option. This is a condensed version of the information.