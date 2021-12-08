During the lockdown, Tory Gavin Williamson hosted a “reckless” Christmas party.

According to sources, Gavin Williamson broke the lockdown limits last year by throwing a Christmas party for officials and ministers.

According to Mirror Online, the former Cabinet Minister threw the party in the Department for Education (DfE) cafe on December 10 when London was in Tier 2.

Tier 2 rules prohibited mixing across houses, yet Mr Williamson and up to two dozen of his employees allegedly gathered for “drinks and canapes.”

The former Education Secretary gave a “reckless” speech during the occasion, according to a source.

“There were a lot of people mingling and drinking wine in the cafe area,” they added. “It was just so rash.”

“He hosted a drinks party when folks were debating whether or not they could spend Christmas with their families,” another added.

The Department for Education did not deny that covid rules were broken last night, but it did agree that it would have been “better” not to hold the event while the rest of the country was barred from doing so.

Mr Williamson had only advised people to take the “responsible approach” of following social distance and self-isolation requirements a week before, on December 3, to avoid a new increase in cases and stricter restrictions being enforced.

The news comes after the Mirror revealed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff partied in Number 10 in the run-up to Christmas last year.

Members of his top crew partied till beyond midnight on December 18 with drinks, nibbles, and party games, including a Secret Santa.

According to new charges, officials planned the celebration a week in advance using a Whatsapp group and an email. “Of course it was premeditated,” one insider stated. Everyone brought Secret Santa gifts.” Labour leader Keir Starmer said Prime Minister Theresa May should “have the guts” to say what happened.

“I am comfortable that the guidelines were followed at all times,” Mr Johnson added.

Mr Hancock was telling the No10 press conference that the Government was “especially worried” about the rise in Covid cases among secondary students as Mr Williamson huddled with employees.

In the seven worst-affected London boroughs, he announced an emergency plan to test all secondary school-aged students. “With,” Mr Hancock replied. “Summary finishes.”