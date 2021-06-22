During the lockdown, the public kept a watch out for the Queen’s injured swans.

Observant members of the public assisted the Queen’s swans’ fate by reporting injured birds during lockdown, according to the Queen’s Swan Marker.

Alerts to swans in trouble in and around the River Thames, according to David Barber, ensured that they were rescued and that unnecessary suffering was avoided.

In July, the Queen’s Swan Marker will perform the traditional Swan Upping ritual, which is an annual census of the swan population along the river.

The Swan Upping was canceled last year due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The Queen retains the right to claim possession of any unmarked mute swan swimming in open waters, however this privilege is only used on the Thames.

“Members of the public have been exceedingly vigilant during the Covid-19 closure and have reported numerous wounded swans,” Mr Barber said.

“As a result of this, they were rescued and treated quickly, avoiding unnecessary suffering.”

However, he noted that pollution in the Thames had increased in the previous year.

“Over the same period, we have noticed a significant increase in the incidence of pollution on the river; engine and motor oil deposited in the water, as well as other debris and contaminants, present considerable problems for swans and other water-borne wildlife,” Mr Barber added.

“These are completely avoidable scenarios that have a disastrous impact on both wildlife and the environment.”

Mr Barber reported that this year’s mating season had been successful in terms of cygnet numbers and that the amount of dog attacks on nests had decreased.

The Swan Upping ceremony stems from the 12th century, when the Crown claimed possession of all unmarked mute swans in Britain to assure a ready supply for feasts.

The Queen’s Swan Marker is responsible for counting the number of juvenile cygnets on specified parts of the Thames and its tributaries each year and ensuring that the swan population is maintained.

This year’s Swan Upping will begin on Tuesday, July 20 in Eton Bridge, Berkshire, and conclude on Wednesday, July 21. (This is a brief piece.)