During the lockdown, police disbanded a “mental health support group.”

Police disbanded a support group for persons dealing with lockup earlier this year after it broke Covid standards.

Officers were skeptical that the meditation session at Shredfast Wellbeing Centre, off Long Lane, was a mental health support meeting since “no wellbeing paperwork was available” and “nobody appeared to be distressed.”

Officers broke up a gathering on the upper floor of one of the buildings at The Dairy Business Park about 11 p.m. on January 30 and fined around 20 persons for breaking lockdown restrictions.

Police had gone to the industrial estate for a separate issue, but were informed about the Shredfast meeting when one of the attendees approached them to complain the police presence was causing more anxiety.

Police were told it was a gathering for “mental health sufferers and people on the verge of suicide,” according to a statement filed to Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 13) and now disclosed to the press by PC Natalie Hayward.

“Inside this area, there were 18 folks sat on yoga mats around the room,” PC Hayward added. They were encircling a sheet in the middle of the floor with candles and wellness stones strewn across it.

“With the exception of one individual female who was dealt with by a colleague, everyone present was calm and obedient and exhibited no concern or distress to police presence.

“No one in the room was wearing or in possession of any personal protection equipment, and there was a lack of ventilation owing to the closed windows and doors, making the room exceedingly hot and humid.

“Several of the attendees had musical instruments, and there was no evidence that this was a mental health support meeting (for example, there was no wellbeing paperwork, no pamphlets, and no advice/information readily available).”

Several people had traveled from Cheshire, Southport, and Knowsley to attend the meeting, according to PC Hayward.

“From what I could see, nobody looked to be distressed despite the allegation that individuals were,” stated another officer, PC Stacey Rooke.

