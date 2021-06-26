During the lockdown, Liverpool was the hotspot for burglary on Merseyside.

With the biggest number of recorded burglaries on Merseyside under lockdown in 2020, Liverpool was the hotspot for burglaries on Merseyside.

According to the latest statistics, there were 2,642 burglaries in Liverpool last year, including 2,090 home burglaries in the Liverpool area.

Sefton came in second with 1,110 votes, followed by Wirral with 800, St Helens with 735, and Knowsley with 592 votes.

A thug from Liverpool has been arrested in Spain after allegedly attempting to shoot police.

Sefton, on the other hand, had the highest rate in Merseyside, with 1,110 burglaries, or 166 per 10,000 homes.

Liverpool had the second highest rate, followed by Knowsley (120) and St Helens (83).

With 63 burglaries per 10,000 houses, Wirral was the safest location to reside in Merseyside.

The number of burglaries in Merseyside has decreased from 6,732 in 2019 to 5,882 in 2020. The number of people in Liverpool fell from 2,711 to 2,642. The total amount in Knowsley dropped from 742 to 592, in Sefton from 1,140 to 1,110, and in St Helens from 899 to 735. There was a sharp drop from 1,240 to 800 in Wirral.

During the epidemic, there was a 22% decline in burglaries and attempted burglaries across England and Wales, with the number falling from 276,276 in 2019 to 216,761 last year.

Regular burglaries were down 23%, and attempted burglaries were down 16%, while distraction burglaries were down 27%, and attempted distraction burglaries were down 23%.

However, there was a 7% increase in more serious aggravated burglaries during the epidemic, with incidents climbing from 3,297 in 2019 to 3,531 last year.

“As a charity that deals with thousands of burglary victims every year, we know that it may have a long-lasting impact on individuals who suffer it,” said Alex Mayes, external affairs manager at independent charity Victim Support.

“Even during the pandemic, when many people were at home and burglars had fewer opportunities, we reached out to almost 35,000 people who had been victims of this crime.

“It’s especially alarming to observe an uptick in aggravated burglaries, which can put victims at greater risk, especially because so many of us have been homebound for longer than normal.

“It’s time to go home,” says the narrator.