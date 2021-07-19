During the lockdown, an illegal puppy breeder who made £32,000 was avoided jail.

Today, an illegal dog breeder walked free from court after making more than £30,000 selling puppies.

Due to the huge demand for new pets during lockdown, Lisa Walker made a killing when dog prices skyrocketed.

After selling her puppies online, the mother of five sold French bulldogs and Cockapoos for up to £2,800 each.

Despite giving the “false impression” that she had a legal firm, the 42-year-old lacked a license.

After an investigation into the unauthorized sale of pups in Wirral, Walker was prosecuted by the charity Animal Protection Services.

However, there was no evidence that Walker was harsh to any animals, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Between August 23 and November 25, last year, Walker, of The Caravan Park, Sherdley Road, St Helens, sold the puppies without a licence from her home.

In a March appearance at Wirral Magistrates’ Court, she guilty to carrying on an enterprise without a license and engaging in unfair business behaviour.

The matter was referred to Liverpool Crown Court in April for sentencing and contemplation of a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act, due to the “substantial value” of her gains (POCA).

Walker had now entered a basis of plea, according to prosecutor Carmel Wilde, who stated that she offered five litters for sale in total.

Two of them, according to Walker, featured Cockapoos, which she sold on behalf of her then-16-year-old son since he couldn’t put an ad.

The mother claimed she hadn’t checked the box indicating she was a dog breeder, that she didn’t want to deceive anyone, and that the puppies were never injured and were well cared for.

She claimed she made between £32,000 and £34,000 in profit, which didn’t include vet expenses or basic care.

The prosecution refused to accept this number, according to Ms Wilde, and the Crown argued she made up £54,500 before costs lowered it to about £48,000.

Ms Wilde, on the other hand, claimed that it would not make a “substantial difference” to her sentence, and the judge agreed.

Walker would be punished on the premise that the amount was between £32,000 and £34,000, according to Recorder Ian Unsworth, QC.

Walker was now of “extremely limited means,” according to Ms Wilde, and the “summary concludes.”