During the lockdown, a prolific burglar created a “trail of suffering” by ransacking residences.

According to police, a persistent burglar who plundered homes during the lockdown left a “trail of suffering” behind him.

According to Lancs Live, John Walker, 30, from Marton Green in Speke, raided properties in the early evenings, stole jewelry and personal belongings.

Walker had escaped to Lancashire after being recalled to prison for a previous burglary conviction in Liverpool.

Lancashire Police said a “complicated investigation” obtained CCTV evidence of the suspect in the area of the crimes, which targeted properties in Blackburn and Burnley.

He was instantly identified as Walker, who has a long history of burglary convictions.

In January of this year, he was apprehended and charged with the crimes.

â€Walker is a habitual house burglar who has multiple previous convictions for burgling people’s homes,â€ said Detective Constable Andy Lever of Lancashire Police.

“In January 2021, he perpetrated these most recent offenses over a one-week period, leaving a trail of sorrow in his wake.

“At the time he burgled her residence, one of his victims was a doctor working long nights on a COVID unit in hospital.

“With this term, he will be gone from the streets of east Lancashire, preventing additional victims.”

Walker was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to five house burglaries at Preston Crown Court.