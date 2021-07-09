DURING THE LAST HOUR OF AMERICAN AIRLINES’ FLIGHT TO MIAMI, PASSENGERS ARE REQUESTED TO PUT THEIR HANDS ON THEIR HEADS, NOT ON THEIR FILM.

DURING THE LAST HOUR OF AMERICAN AIRLINES’ FLIGHT TO MIAMI, PASSENGERS ARE REQUESTED TO PUT THEIR HANDS ON THEIR HEADS, NOT ON THEIR FILM.

During the final hour of the American Airlines flight, passengers were advised to remain seated with their hands on their heads due to a “security concern” onboard. Passengers were also routinely instructed not to videotape. Law enforcement officers boarded the 777 jet after landing, ostensibly to seize a lady who had been ranting onboard.

Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Miami must place their hands on their heads.

Despite multiple pleas not to film, one passenger on American Airlines flight AA2289 from Los Angeles (LAX) to Miami (LAX) videotaped and posted the following video on Twitter yesterday night:

Another passenger onboard called it the “most terrifying moment of my life” and demanded more information, hinting that the airline withheld information even after landing.

Upon landing in Miami, passengers were escorted to the terminal and deplaned by air steps. Law enforcement officers boarded the plane as soon as it landed.

Travelers were obliged to stay inside the terminal until law enforcement authorities gave them permission to leave.

Furthermore, an American Airlines representative declined to elaborate, just saying:

“While authorities inspected the jet, passengers were deplaned and taken to the terminal by bus. Our primary priority is safety and security, and we apologize for any trouble this has caused our customers.”

What could have prompted passengers to rest their hands on their heads during the final hour of the flight? While my first thought was that a bomb threat had been made (why put the entire plane in an unpleasant position when law enforcement officials could easily meet the flight and get the problematic passenger off? ), I quickly changed my mind.

Another traveler, on the other hand, claimed to have arrested a woman who screamed for over 90 minutes before being duct-taped to her seat.

Regardless, it’s unclear if this tweet is about the same flight.

CONCLUSION

Passengers on American Airlines’ flight to Miami were instructed to keep their hands on their heads for the final hour of the flight. Passengers were also instructed not to take photographs or recordings, which I interpret as an open invitation. A shouting passenger onboard looks to have sparked this, but I have a feeling there was more going on.