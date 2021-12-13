During the Joe Biden Summit, the White House cut a video feed showing a map of Taiwan.

During President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy on Friday, the White House reportedly cut a Taiwanese minister’s video link when she displayed a map during a slide show that showed Taiwan in a different hue than China.

During the opening remarks of a panel on “countering digital authoritarianism,” Taiwan’s digital minister, Audrey Tang, showed a color-coded map from the South African NGO CIVICUS.

When she was cued a second time, the video feed was cut and replaced with audio only, and a placeholder saying “Minister Audrey Tang Taiwan” displayed, according to Reuters.

“Any ideas voiced by individuals on this panel are those of the individual, and do not necessarily reflect the views of the United States government,” an onscreen disclaimer later added.

Taiwan was colored green and labeled as “open,” while China was colored red and labeled as “closed” on the color-coded map, which rates the world by openness on civil rights.

Tang’s presentation prompted fear among US officials, according to sources familiar with the situation, after the map appeared in her live feed for about a minute.

According to Reuters, Biden administration officials were afraid that Tang’s presentation would be regarded as contradicting the United States’ “one-China” policy. For decades, the White House has followed a policy of “strategic ambiguity,” which means it does not take a stand on whether Taiwan is a part of China.

How can technological tools help to increase trust and transparency when dealing with public health issues? Find out by watching my #SummitForDemocracy Day 2 presentation.

According to Reuters, disconnecting Tang's video stream was "an honest mistake" that occurred as a result of "confusion" about screen-sharing.

“We appreciated Minister Tang’s involvement, which demonstrated Taiwan’s world-class knowledge on subjects such as transparent governance, human rights, and misinformation countermeasures,” a spokesperson said.

The incident occurred just one day after a senior Pentagon official in Asia stated that the US views the need to strengthen Taiwan's defenses as "urgent."