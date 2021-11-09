During the Jan. 6 Riot, Mike Pence hid at a ‘Loading Dock’ in an underground parking garage.

According to the author of a book about the events surrounding the violence on January 6, images obtained during the riot showed former Vice President Mike Pence sheltering in an underground parking garage.

Pence was with an official White House photographer throughout the hours of the violence carried out by supporters of ex-President Donald Trump, according to ABC News chief Washington reporter Jonathan Karl, who discovered this while researching his book.

Karl’s findings come as a new round of subpoenas were issued Monday to key Trump advisors, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, by the January 6 committee investigating the fatal incident.

After he handled the Senate’s acceptance of the 2020 Electoral College vote, several Trump loyalists turned on him. Makeshift gallows were seen outside the US Capitol, and chants of “Hang Mike Pence” could be heard.

Karl told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday that he viewed “all of the images” taken of Pence over a five-hour period as he and his family retreated to safety while promoting his upcoming book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.

“It’s incredible to see that he was at a loading dock in an underground parking garage beneath the Capitol,” he claimed, adding that there was “nowhere to sit, no desk, no chairs, nothing.”

Karl explained, “He was in this concrete parking garage…with his family.” “This is the United States’ vice president, and he’s holed up in a basement.” TONIGHT! @jonkarl discusses the images taken on January 6th that former Vice President Mike Pence does not want the public to view. pic.twitter.com/TkzrIMkeWc #LSSC — The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (@colbertlateshow) 9 November 2021 One of the photographs, according to Karl, is of former Vice President Mike Pence’s then-chief of staff Marc Short giving him his phone and a tweet from Trump saying that Pence “didn’t have the fortitude” to overturn the Electoral College vote.

Karl responded amid amusement from the audience, “It kind of looks like Pence is grimacing but you can never tell.”

Karl told Colbert that he had requested Pence’s office for permission to publish the photos but had been denied. This is a condensed version of the information.