During the hunt for a missing adolescent in the River Dee, a body was discovered.

The body of a 16-year-old kid who went missing after swimming in the River Dee was discovered by rescuers.

The 16-year-old went missing around 2.30 p.m. on July 22 while swimming in the River Dee in Handbridge, Chester.

Throughout the day and into the evening, extensive searches were conducted.

A police helicopter, together with a search and rescue team, was circling the region up and down the river, while air ambulance, ambulance, police, and fire crews were on the scene.

During the search, the riverbank and the Queens Park suspension bridge were also closed.

Police have verified that a body was discovered in the river shortly before 8 p.m. by search crews.

Although no formal identification has been made, it is thought to be that of the missing youngster.

The teen’s family has been notified, and they are receiving assistance from specially trained officers.

“Unfortunately, this is the second river death in the county this week,” said Superintendent Myra Ball. This appears to be yet another unfortunate accident, and our hearts go out to the boy’s family during this trying time.”

