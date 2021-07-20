During the heatwave, Tesco will examine customers’ automobiles at every store.

As temperatures rise across Merseyside, Tesco is planning to patrol car parks at all of its stores.

The supermarket is collaborating with the RSPCA to ensure that no dogs are abandoned in cars at their locations.

Tesco, which has many locations throughout Liverpool, has stated that checks will begin this weekend to ensure that no dogs have been left in cars.

During an attack at Albert Dock, a teen kid was stabbed in the skull.

Tesco employees have been instructed on what to look for, according to Birmingham Live.

“We’re cooperating with the RSPCA, and all of our retail staff have received training to ensure animal welfare is protected,” Tesco added.

“Our workers are trained to police our car parks on a regular basis and are given instructions on what to do if they see a dog left alone in a vehicle.”

Tesco made the decision as temperatures in Merseyside are expected to hit 30 degrees.

The region was bathed in sunshine throughout the weekend, and the mild weather is expected to persist until Friday.

While many people are relieved that summer has finally arrived, hot weather poses a significant risk to pets.

Rising temperatures, according to emergency animal care company Vets Now, could raise the risk of heat stroke in dogs.

As the weather warms up, the vet service sees an increase in calls, and has cautioned that temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius put pets at risk, with only 50% of canines surviving heat stroke.

“All dogs can overheat if left without water or in hot temperatures for too long,” said Dave Leicester, head of telehealth at Vets Now. On hotter summer days, it’s better to walk your dog first thing in the morning or later in the evening when it’s cooler.”