During the Golden Shoe ceremony, Jurgen Klopp sends a message to Robert Lewandowksi, saying, “See you soon.”

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich has been awarded the European Golden Shoe for his 41 goals in the 20/21 season.

His former manager Jurgen Klopp sent in a video message to congratulate the Poland striker at the ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

Klopp managed Lewandowski at Borussia Dortmund and has previously referred to the 33-year-old as the “best player” he has ever managed.

“Hello Lewy, congratulations on the Golden Boot,” the Liverpool manager is supposed to have said. ‘How?’ I wondered when I heard you had won the Golden Boot. Is it really only now?’ You can observe how long it takes to reach the very top of the mountain. However, you’ve been at the top for a long time and deserve this recognition.

“I’m overjoyed for you. I wouldn’t be surprised if you won the Golden Boot again after the way you started this season.

“You can score as many goals as you like as long as we don’t play against each other.

“I’ve said it a few times already, and I’ll say it again: I’m proud of you, too. Best wishes, and I hope to see you in the Champions League final soon.”

Bayern Munich was the Reds’ last Champions League opponent in the round of 16 in 2019.

Klopp’s team strolled past their opponents 3-1 in the Allianz Arena, winning the title at the conclusion of the season after a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Lewandowski has seven Bundesliga goals in five games this season, as well as two goals in their Champions League group stage opener against Barcelona last week.

Ciro Immobile of Lazio won the Golden Shoe in 2020, following Lionel Messi’s win the year before.

Luis Suarez was the only Liverpool player to win the accolade, which he shared with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014, and Ian Rush in 1984.