During the GMB Shamima Begum argument, Susanna Reid was perplexed by Richard Madeley’s “Alan Partridge” moment.

Richard Madeley had another ‘Alan Partridge’ moment on Good Morning Britain, which left Susanna Reid perplexed.

The TV hosts were debating the latest developments in Shamima Begum’s bid to return to the United Kingdom.

Ms Begum was 15 years old when she and two other east London schoolgirls traveled to Syria in February 2015 to join the so-called Islamic State (IS).

Shortly after she was discovered nine months pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019, her British citizenship was cancelled on national security grounds.

She has now made several requests to return to the United Kingdom, but the Supreme Court has denied her requests.

Ms Begum told a British filmmaker in one of her most recent interviews that joining the Islamic State in Syria was a mistake she made as a “stupid girl.”

“I don’t think I was a terrorist,” she said, according to The Telegraph. I believe I was just a bumbling youngster who made one blunder.”

Richard Madeley read out a viewer’s perspective while discussing her comments on GMB.

“Look at the age she left making a mistake is getting a tattoo you regret or a one night stand but actively joining a terrorist organization that loathes and hates the country you come from and all the work it took to get there seems to tell a clear story to me,” Richard added.

“We’ve gotten a lot of those kinds of messages.”

“There’s one intriguing issue though, and I was thinking about this last night,” Richard added, taking off his spectacles and turning to co-host Susanna.

“After the war, we had the Nuremberg trials, and we hung a lot of Nazis and imprisoned a lot of others, and we eventually let them out, but we didn’t go after the Vietnamese.”

“As far as I know, we didn’t go after the Vietnamese; we only went after adults who had served in the dictatorship, and I believe that’s something to think about.”

Susanna was noticeably perplexed throughout the piece, which drew a large audience.