During the game, a man racially assaulted the goalkeeper and kicked beer cups at the players.

Dean Simpson, 24, of Marsh Lane in Edleston, attended Warrington Town’s FA Cup qualifying round match against South Shields on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

During the game, South Shields goalkeeper Myles Boney informed the referee that a guy in the crowd had racially assaulted him.

South Shields triumphed on penalties after the game ended 0-0. However, abuse continued throughout the sanctions.

Simpson stormed the ground at the end of the game, kicking plastic beer glasses at the South Shields players.

Simpson was caught on camera entering the field of play and was later identified by cops.

Simpson was questioned by police before being charged with racially aggravated assault and receiving a postal requisition in July of this year.

On Thursday, September 11, he appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court and was convicted to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and told to pay £500 in compensation to the victim.

He’ll also have to wear an electronic tag with a 12-month curfew on Fridays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“Racism has no place in football,” said police constable Shayne Smith.

“No one should be subjected to the insults leveled at the player in question by Simpson.

“We take every report of hatred very seriously, and this result demonstrates that we will do everything we can to prosecute offenders.”

“I would strongly advise anyone who believes they have been the victim of a hate crime to contact Cheshire Police.”

Anyone who has been a victim or witness of hate crime in Cheshire is encouraged to call 101 or go to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tv/true-vision-report-hate-crime/ to report it.