During the G7 meeting, US allies fail to persuade Biden to extend the Afghanistan deadline.

During a Group of Seven (G7) summit on Tuesday, US allies failed to persuade President Joe Biden to extend the August 31 deadline for withdrawing from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power, according to the Associated Press.

The G7 leaders of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States convened digitally, and Biden “conveyed” that the “mission in Kabul will finish based on the success of our objectives,” according to a statement released by the White House. “We are currently on track to conclude by August 31st,” Biden stated, according to the report.

Biden’s refusal to extend the deadline to provide additional time to evacuate thousands of Americans, Europeans, Afghans, and other third-country people was a source of disappointment.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of our nationals and Afghans who have collaborated with us and aided our efforts over the last two decades, as well as to assure continued safe passage out of Afghanistan,” the G7 leaders said in a statement.

“The Taliban will be held accountable for their conduct in preventing terrorism, human rights, including those of women, girls, and minorities, and pursuing an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan,” the leaders added.

During the virtual conference on Tuesday, the sharply divided G7 leaders argued.

G7 leaders agreed on terms for recognizing and negotiating with a future Taliban-led Afghan government in a partial display of unity.

The conference was not only a fitting finale to the West’s 20-year involvement in Afghanistan, which began in reaction to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, but also a resigned acknowledgement by European nations that the US is in charge.

The leaders’ joint statement did not specify how they would ensure continued safe passage out of Afghanistan without the presence of any military forces.

In the future, the leaders said they would “judge the Afghan parties by their actions, not their words,” reiterating repeated cautions to the Taliban not to return to the strict Islamic form of government that they ruled from 1996 until the US-led invasion that removed them in 2001.

"Any future government's legitimacy will be determined by how it approaches its international obligations and pledges to ensure a.