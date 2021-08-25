During the first shutdown, the number of young people who smoked increased by a fifth.

According to the newest statistics, the number of young individuals who smoke in England increased by a fifth during the first lockdown, but more people also successfully quit.

According to a study financed by Cancer Research UK, hundreds of thousands more people smoked after the coronavirus epidemic occurred.

According to the organization, there was a 25% increase among smokers aged 18 to 34, resulting in an increase of almost 652,000 young adults.

According to researchers from University College London and the University of Sheffield, there is a 40% increase in the prevalence of high-risk drinking among all groups, but it is higher among women (55%) and those from less privileged backgrounds (64 per cent).

On a more upbeat note, the researchers discovered an increase in the number of smokers who successfully stopped.

When compared to pre-pandemic, there was a 99 percent increase in people successfully quitting during lockdown across all demographics, they claimed.

“In conclusion, the first Covid-19 lockout in England in March-July 2020 was related with increased smoking prevalence among younger individuals and an increased prevalence of high-risk drinking among all socio-demographic groups,” according to the study, which was published in the journal Addiction.

“Smoking cessation activity increased as well: more younger smokers attempted to quit during lockdown, and more smokers succeeded.

“However, socio-economic differences in drinking patterns were evident: high-risk drinking grew more among women and those from lower socioeconomic classes, while the rate of alcohol reduction attempts increased only among those from higher socioeconomic classes.”

According to Cancer Research UK, smoking is the leading preventable cause of cancer, causing at least 15 distinct forms of cancer.

According to the organization, even tiny doses of alcohol increase the risk of seven distinct types of cancer.

“The first lockdown was unusual in the way it impacted people’s day-to-day lives,” said Dr Sarah Jackson, lead author and main research fellow at UCL.

“We discovered that many smokers took advantage of this opportunity to quit, which is excellent.

“However, the first lockdown was also a time of enormous stress for many people, and we noticed a rise in smoking and risky drinking among the pandemic’s hardest-hit populations.

