During the first half against Man City, Jurgen Klopp yelled at his teammates.

Liverpool were fortunate to be level at halftime with Manchester City, who had largely outplayed Jurgen Klopp’s side prior to the break.

On the sidelines, the Reds manager was agitated as his team failed to break out of their own half at times.

Pundit From the Liverpool dugout, Roy Keane emphasised what Klopp was telling his players.

“Jurgen Klopp seemed like he was saying ‘be courageous’ from the bench, but it’s hard to be brave when you don’t have the ball,” he told Sky Sports during the half-time analysis.

“But I think Liverpool is playing as if they’re out of their depth, as if they’re a lower league team in the FA Cup playing a great team, despite their achievements.

“They’re taking a step back and not approaching people. Man City’s talent has shown Liverpool that they need to be more aggressive.

“People say it’s a lack of enthusiasm, but when a club like Man City dominates the ball, it appears that way because you can’t get near people.”

City dominated possession in the first half, with almost 55 percent of possession in the first 45 minutes.

James Milner was put to the test by Phil Foden, with the 21-year-old claiming a penalty and the Liverpool midfielder receiving a booking before halftime.

In the second half, Sadio Mane scored for the Reds, before Foden equalized for the visitors.