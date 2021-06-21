During the first encounter, Givan inquired about his plans to step down as First Minister.

Paul Givan made his first formal appearance as First Minister against the backdrop of mounting doubts about how long he will be permitted to stay in office.

Following a visit to the mental health organisation PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland in Belfast on Monday, Mr Givan, who was only appointed to the position on Thursday, was questioned about his plans to depart.

During the visit, the DUP MLA for Lagan Valley spoke with staff at their Antrim Road headquarters and observed how the facilities have been renovated thanks to money from the Executive’s Social Investment Fund initiative.

PIPS is a non-profit organization that assists those who have been affected by suicide or mental illness.

During his visit, Mr Givan spoke with workers about his own family’s mental health struggles, as well as his grandmother’s suicide.

Mr Givan applauded the charity’s work and how it has responded to the problems posed by Covid.

“Mental health difficulties can affect any of us at any time in our lives,” he said. It has impacted countless lives, as well as many families and communities.”

Mr. Givan then addressed the media regarding the DUP’s current political instability. Following his nomination as First Minister on Thursday, party leader Edwin Poots resigned after only three weeks in office following Arlene Foster’s ouster.

Mr Poots’ departure was prompted by his decision to proceed with his nomination of Mr Givan as First Minister after Sinn Fein reached an agreement with the British government to advance Irish language legislation, which resulted in a loss of popularity.

When the DUP appoints a new leader, it is understood that Mr Givan has been requested to retire by party officers.

However, he refused to say when he might leave the position, which he has just held for a few days.

“What I’m focused on is satisfying the needs that matter to people; my own personal feelings come second,” he stated. (This is a brief piece.)